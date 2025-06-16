Signal Bay Waterpark Aims for July 4 Reopening

MANASSAS PARK, Va. – Signal Bay Waterpark is now targeting a July 4 reopening after delays caused by ongoing renovations.

In a Facebook update, Manassas Park officials expressed appreciation for the community’s patience and support, stating that preparations are underway for the installation of a new liner and water features.

Earlier this year, the park’s opening was postponed due to necessary improvements aimed at enhancing the visitor experience. The city had previously announced a delayed opening to June 23, about a month later than initially planned.

Signal Bay Waterpark, located within Signal Hill Park, is a 27,000-square-foot facility featuring a zero-depth entry leisure pool, water cannons, slides, and a lazy river. It has been a popular summer destination for both residents and visitors since its opening in 1996.

For the latest updates on the reopening, residents are encouraged to follow the City of Manassas Park’s official Facebook page.