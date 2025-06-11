Residents Allege Timbering Violations, Hostile Developer Actions Near Proposed Stafford Data Center Site

STAFFORD, Va. – Residents living near a proposed data center site in Stafford County are raising alarms about logging activity they say violates local zoning laws, environmental protections, and community trust.

The controversy, first reported by FXBG Advance, centers on a parcel of land associated with the GWV data center project, owned by Augustine South Associates, LLC. Residents say the developer began clear-cutting trees on a portion of the 1,042-acre site beginning June 4, 2025—despite zoning that prohibits forestry activity and a proffer mandating tree preservation buffers.

“Garrett [the developer] has signaled his intentions around what kind of neighbor he intends to be,” wrote Erin Sanzero, a resident and community advocate, in an email to Potomac Local News. “That alone—whether he’s in, beyond, or riding the line of his legal property rights—is a message that should have everyone’s attention.”

Clear-Cutting and the Complaint for Injunction

The logging activity spurred the Stafford County Zoning Administrator, Juan C. Bernal, to file a Complaint for Injunctive Relief on June 9, 2025, in Stafford County Circuit Court. The complaint alleges Augustine South Associates violated both the Stafford County Zoning Ordinance and specific proffers related to the development.

Among the key allegations:

The site is zoned A-2 Rural Residential, where forestry is not a permitted use.

A zoning proffer requires the preservation of mature trees unless clearing is absolutely necessary.

Clear-cutting was observed on Tax Map Parcels 29-39C, 29-82, 29-36, and 29-81, near Kelsey Lane and Courthouse Road.

An affidavit from Bernal states the tree removal will cause irreparable harm, and full replanting is not an adequate remedy.

The County has requested a court order to stop all timbering and enforce compliance with zoning and proffer conditions.

Concerns Over Environmental Impact

Residents expressed concern that tree debris from the logging has clogged a creek and disrupted streamside management zones. One natural gas marker was reportedly knocked down. There are also fears the activity may violate the Federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act, which protects nesting birds during mating season from March 15 to August 15.

State Agencies Respond

In response to inquiries by Potomac Local News:

Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources spokesperson Shelby Crouch confirmed the agency “found there were no violations of state law.” She referred any concerns regarding federal law to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Virginia Department of Forestry Communications Director Greg Bilyeu explained that DOF does not issue timber permits. Instead, DOF inspects logging operations for sediment issues under the Silvicultural Water Quality Law (Code of Virginia 10.1-1181.2).“Parcels that are not zoned agriculture or forestry do not operate under the supervision of DOF unless the county authority requests,” spokesman Greg Bilyeu noted, adding that the responsibility for enforcing zoning and environmental rules typically lies with local government.DOF could not confirm whether the timbering on the GWV parcel had been formally reported, stating a specific parcel ID would be needed to verify.

Community Reaction and Developer Conduct

Residents say the choice to clear trees adjacent to their homes—despite thousands of acres available elsewhere on the site—feels targeted. “Rather than engaging in any kind of good-faith conversation, they’ve met our concerns with crushing hostility,” said Sanzero.

Despite repeated concerns raised by neighbors and environmental watchdogs, the developer has not issued a public response addressing the allegations. Potomac Local News has reached out to Augustine South Associates and their legal representatives for comment, but has received no response.

The injunction request filed by Stafford County seeks to immediately halt all timbering on the site while legal issues are resolved. A court hearing date has not yet been set. Meanwhile, the fate of the forested buffer—and the wider data center rezoning—remains uncertain.

Potomac Local News will continue following this story.