City to Mark 50 Years with Flag Raising, Food Truck Fest

MANASSAS PARK, Va. – Manassas Park’s 50th Anniversary celebration is well underway, with a lineup of events that will continue into the fall and a focus on honoring the city’s history while engaging its community in meaningful ways.

The next big event will be a ceremonial anniversary flag raising on July 1, now set to take place at City Hall instead of Costello Park. Officials shifted the venue due to low RSVPs and a lighter entertainment schedule than expected. The ceremony will resemble the city’s annual Memorial Day and Pride flag raisings and will include a light reception in the City Hall banquet room. The gathering will lead into the regular Tuesday night council meeting.

On July 5, residents can look forward to the city’s official 50th Anniversary Parade, which will begin on East Carambola and proceed downhill along Manassas Drive, ending near City Hall. The parade will run from 9 to 11 a.m. and will feature a children’s bike brigade, community floats, and performing arts groups. Prizes will be awarded for Best Bike Decoration, Most Creative Float, Best Performing Arts Group, and Best in Show.

Later that evening, residents can enjoy the Independence Day celebration at Signal Hill Park, making July 5 a full day of community festivities.

The final signature event of the anniversary year will be the Fire & Fiddle Fest on October 4 at Costello Park. Headlined by bluegrass band Seldom Scene, the event will include smaller musical acts, a food truck competition in place of a previously planned BBQ contest, and activities for all ages—including bounce houses, vendor tents, and a possible car show. Food trucks will compete for prizes, and tasting tickets will allow attendees to vote for their favorites. Organizers are also working through Virginia ABC guidance to determine if alcohol tastings can be offered.

Throughout the year, the city is also working on legacy projects. A digital “online museum” is being assembled with contributions from residents, including old photos, bills, and documents. Officials are also searching for the city’s longest-residing resident, not necessarily the oldest, who will be invited to raise the anniversary flag and serve as the Grand Marshal of the parade.

A 50th Anniversary time capsule is also in the works. Its goal is to be sealed later this year and reopened in 25 years, during the city’s 75th anniversary.

Residents can find submission forms and event details on the city’s website by clicking the “50th Anniversary” banner at the top of the homepage.

In March, the Manassas Park Governing Body voted 4–3 to disband the 50th Anniversary Planning Committee, prompting backlash from former officials and residents. The decision was made without public comment, and critics said the move disregarded the work of volunteers who had been organizing the celebration for more than a year. Former Councilmember Laura Hampton, who served on the committee, said the group was never consulted before the vote and that the governing body acted on misinformation.