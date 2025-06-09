Cheer Them On: Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Hits Prince William

WOODBRIDGE, Va. – Get ready to show your support as police officers and Special Olympians take part in the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics in Prince William County.

The event will take place on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. Participants will gather at the Charlie T. Deane Central District Station, located at 5036 Davis Ford Road in Woodbridge, to kick off the six-mile run. The torch, symbolizing the start of the Special Olympics Summer Games in Richmond, begins its journey in Arlington and is carried by law enforcement and Special Olympians across the state.

At 9 a.m., runners will be transported from the Police Association Hall in Manassas to the Central District Station. From there, they’ll follow a route along Davis Ford Road, Hoadly Road, and Dumfries Road (Route 234), before returning to the Police Association Hall via Independent Hill Drive. Special Athletes will join for the final stretch from the driveway to the building, finishing the run together.

This community tradition supports Special Olympics Virginia and highlights the partnership between law enforcement and athletes with intellectual disabilities.