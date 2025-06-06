Stafford Schools Begin Phasing Out Artificial Dyes Ahead of 2027 Ban

Stafford County Public Schools is moving ahead with plans to eliminate artificial food dyes from school meals, following the signing of a new state law that will ban certain synthetic color additives by 2027.

Governor Glenn Youngkin recently signed HB 1910 and SB 1289, legislation that “prohibit[s] public elementary and secondary schools from serving any food that contains specific color additives for school meals or competitive food.”

“I’m encouraged by this truly non-partisan effort that started with Parents stepping forward and saying let’s work together to provide healthier food choices for our kids during the school day,” Youngkin said. “HB1910 and SB1289 are grassroots bills at their best and provide Virginia families with healthier options for school meals.”

HB910 had patrons included Republican Delegates Paul Milde (Stafford), Ian Lovejoy (Prince William), and Robert Orrock and Phillip Scott (Spotsylvania). SB1289’s patrons included Senators Tara Durant (R – Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania, Stafford) and Danica Roem (D – City of Manassas, City of Manassas Park, Prince William County).

Durant recently visited Stafford’s Grafton Village Elementary School to speak with 5th-grade students on Career Day, which she has done for several years. She shared the bill with the students, who will be rising 8th-graders when the ban goes into effect. Durant said the fifth graders were surprised to see the number of ingredients in some of their favorite snacks, and asked questions about how manufacturers might change products to comply with the ban. Durant is seeing a shift towards healthier diets and lifestyles with the young adult generation, particularly as a mother of twenty-year-olds. She said they choose more holistic foods and lifestyle choices, avoiding processed foods, dyes, alcohol and smoking.

In Stafford, school nutrition staff have already begun preparations to comply with the law.

“We are working closely with our food vendors to remove and replace foods with the banned dyes,” said Brian Williams, Executive Director of Nutrition Services for Stafford County Public Schools. “Nutrition is in the process of updating product specifications in anticipation of the law,” he added, saying the nutrition services team is “currently working with our food manufacturers to identify and strategically replace food products containing the banned dyes going into the new school year.”

Williams confirmed that some products have already been removed: “In this school year, we found and removed several snacks that contained the Red Dye #3 and we are now in the process of conducting an in depth review of the new school year food specification list.”

New products are also being introduced: “Students will see more snack items produced without banned dyes as Frito Lay and other manufacturers have already begun to make their products compliant to the upcoming laws.” Dye-free Doritos were recently offered at elementary schools for “Walking Tacos,” a dish where chips are served with taco fixings.

Williams said the county had not received any feedback from students.

He also addressed broader efforts to reduce dyes through fresher menu items. “Stafford County Public Schools Nutrition Services has made tremendous strides in reducing highly processed entrees while increasing fresh, whole, and scratch cooked meals,” Williams said. “By offering more scratch prepared dishes, the department is able to reduce and eliminate the occurrences of many of these banned dyes from the student lunch menu.”

There are no current financial concerns or funding efforts tied to the transition. “No, not at this point,” Williams said when asked if there were financial obstacles. On the topic of funding, he added, “No,” the district has not received or applied for any.

Williams said the district plans to keep families informed. “Nutrition Services will work with the division’s communication department to best target our banned dye communications with families.”

California passed a ban on six artificial food dyes in school foods in September 2024, effective in December 2027. West Virginia passed a ban on seven artifical food dyes in January 2025, effective August 2025; the state will have a retail ban beginning in January 2028.