Prince William Got Ideas for Haymarket’s Old School Property? A Big Redevelopment Is on the Table By Potomac Local News Published June 5, 2025 at 7:30AM The old Pace West school building in Haymarket. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Economic Development #Haymarket #Housing #Locals Only #Locals Only Prince William – Manassas