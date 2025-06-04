Stafford Stafford Picks Its Favorite Route for New River Bridge By Potomac Local News Published June 4, 2025 at 1:15PM Interstate 95 over the Rappahannock River in Fredericksburg [Photo: VDOT] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Locals Only #Locals Only Fredericksburg – Stafford #Rappahannock River Crossing #Stafford Board of Supervisors