Published May 31, 2025 at 10:20AM

Heads Up, Manassas! Your Water, Power, and EMS Bills Are About to Get a Bit Pricier

Starting July 1, 2025, your monthly bills in Manassas will look a little different—mostly upward. The city is planning to raise utility rates and emergency service fees to support its budget for the next fiscal year.

Let’s break it down so you don’t have to squint at a spreadsheet 🧾:

🔌 Electric Bills Are Getting a Jolt

Residential customers will see: Monthly base charge: up from $15.18 to $16.17 Energy charge per kWh: $0.0924 to $0.0984

will see:

It’s a 6.5% increase across the board, whether you’re running a household or a business.

🚰 Water Costs Are Flowing Higher

Your residential water bill is going up by 8.5%:

Monthly charge: $10.94 → $11.87

First 5,000 gallons: $3.50 → $3.80 per 1,000 gallons

Over 12,000 gallons in summer: $3.87 → $4.20

Even if you aren’t watering the lawn, expect to feel this.

🚽 Sewer Rates Are Creeping Up, Too

Only by 3%, but still noticeable:

Monthly sewer charge: $9.87 → $10.17

Most flow charges up about 10–15 cents per 1,000 gallons

For families, this adds up over time.

🚑 Calling an Ambulance? Expect a Bigger Bill

Manassas is raising EMS transport fees significantly:

Basic Life Support : $500 → $800

: Advanced Life Support Level 2 : $800 → $1,200

: Mileage: $13 → $15 per mile

Even in emergencies, it pays to know the cost.

🏠 What About Property Taxes?

Your property tax rate isn’t going up—but the city expects to collect nearly $6.6 million more. Translation? Assessments likely went up. So your bill might, too.

✨ What Else Is Going Up?

The city is also raising fees for:

Fire permits

Recreation programs

Airport hangars and rentals

🏗️ Why All the Increases?

It’s all part of a $513 million budget that includes:

More funding for public schools (+$32M)

(+$32M) Boosts to water and sewer infrastructure

Investment in city vehicles, tech, and maintenance

The city also plans to rely less on savings to pay its bills next year.

📆 Want to weigh in? The public hearing is Monday, June 2 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.

💬 Let me know in the comments: How do you feel about the new rates? Is this investment worth the cost?