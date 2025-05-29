School’s Out—But Parents, Take Note: Big Changes Coming Next Year

STAFFORD, Va. – Happy Last Day of School, Stafford students. As families head into summer break, school leaders are urging parents to start planning for next year, as the school day for some students will kick off earlier than usual.

The 2025–26 school year starts on Monday, August 11, with a special Transition Day for students entering kindergarten, 6th, and 9th grades. All other students will return on Tuesday, August 12.

Some Elementary schools will shift to new tiered start times to improve bus reliability and help with after-school schedules. Stafford County Public Schools announced the changes will take effect in August 2025.

Here’s how the new start and end times will break down:

8:15 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.

Falmouth

Grafton Village

Hampton Oaks

Kate Waller Barrett

Margaret Brent

Rockhill

Rocky Run

Stafford

Winding Creek

8:45 a.m. – 3:15 p.m.

Anne E. Moncure

Anthony Burns

Conway

Ferry Farm

Garrisonville

Hartwood

Park Ridge

Widewater

Middle and high school start times will stay the same. According to Stafford County Public Schools, the changes aim to reduce bus delays and make daily routines more predictable for families.