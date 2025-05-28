See It Before It’s Gone: Local Artists Shine at Prince William Art Exhibit

MANASSAS, Va. – Time is running out to catch the Prince William Art Society Members’ Exhibit at the ARTfactory gallery in Historic Downtown Manassas. The final day to view the exhibit is this Friday, May 30, and art lovers are encouraged to stop by while they still can.

According to a post from the ARTfactory, the group exhibit features work by 24 artists from across Prince William County, showcasing a wide range of styles and mediums—from striking abstracts to serene landscapes. All artwork on display is available for purchase.

The exhibit is open during regular gallery hours: Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. The exhibit opened on May 15, with a public reception held May 17 that included wine, light refreshments, and an opportunity to meet the artists.

Featured artists include Danielle Bancroft, Zee Berrios, Katie Keller Dugan, Donna Liguria, and many more, representing the depth and diversity of talent in the local art scene.

The ARTfactory is located at 9419 Battle Street in Manassas. For more information, contact Gallery Director Jordan Exum at [email protected] or visit VirginiaARTfactory.org.