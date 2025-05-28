Ribbon Cutting Planned for Bee City Mural in Manassas

MANASSAS, Va. – A colorful new mural celebrating pollinators will be unveiled during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 6 at 4 p.m. 🐝

The Bee City Pollinator Mural Dedication will take place at Kerbobble Toys, located at 9216 Center Street in Old Town Manassas. In a Facebook post, the store invited the community to join the event and praised Patricia and Cassidy of Kerbobble for their creative work bringing the mural to life.

Kerbobble Toys is a family-owned shop known for its eclectic mix of vintage and modern toys, games, comics, and collectibles. Located in Historic Old Town Manassas, the store offers a treasure-hunting experience for visitors seeking nostalgic finds and unique gifts.

Residents are also encouraged to save the date for the annual Manassas Bee Festival, happening June 21, 2025, at Liberia House. The festival is a local favorite and highlights the importance of bees and pollinators in our ecosystem.