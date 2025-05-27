Coffee with a Cop Returns to Stafford; Assault, DUI, and Public Intoxication Cases Fill Sheriff’s Blotter

Coffee with a Cop

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office invites the public to its next Coffee with a Cop tomorrow, Wednesday, May 28, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Paradise Diner, 260 Warrenton Road.

Community members, businesses, and organizations are encouraged to attend for a casual conversation with deputies. Attendees can ask questions, express concerns, and get to know the deputies serving their neighborhoods. The event aims to break down barriers, build trust, and foster meaningful relationships throughout Stafford County.

Assault and Battery

Walmart, 125 Washington Square Plaza, 5/24, 10:58 p.m.

Deputy S.C. Steinway responded to a fight between employees. An investigation revealed one employee became upset after being written up and told a witness he would “deck” the victim to “teach him a lesson.” The suspect assaulted the victim as he exited the store. He was identified as the predominant aggressor and charged with assault and battery. A magistrate released him on personal recognizance.

DUI

Wendy’s, 145 Garrisonville Road, 5/25, 11:57 p.m.

While stopped at a red light at Garrisonville and Mine roads, deputies witnessed a vehicle run the red light. The driver, upon being stopped, showed signs of intoxication and admitted to having a shot and “some sips of someone else’s drink.” Field sobriety tests led to charges of driving under the influence and failure to obey a traffic light. The suspect was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

Fraud

Madison Court, 5/24, 9:10 a.m.

Deputy C.D. Sullivan responded to a report of a scam. The victim received a phone call claiming fraudulent bank charges, including an Airbnb booking and Dubai amusement park tickets. After providing personal information to the caller, funds were fraudulently withdrawn from her account.

Cedarview Court, 5/24, 12:54 p.m.

Deputy N.D. Fonseca investigated an extortion scheme. The victim received threatening text messages from someone posing as a member of a cartel, demanding money via Zelle or threatening harm to the victim and his family.

Larceny

ABC, 43 Town and Country Drive, 5/24, 6:12 p.m.

Deputy C.D. Quebedeaux responded to a theft. A customer saw a man conceal a bottle of vodka and exit the store. The investigation remains ongoing.

Walmart, 217 Garrisonville Road, 5/25, 2:48 p.m.

Deputy C.D. Sullivan responded after store staff observed a 19-year-old male hiding $150 worth of jewelry in his pants. The suspect also possessed cigars. He was charged with shoplifting and underage tobacco possession. He is being held without bond at Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Public Intoxication

Cross Ridge Court, 5/23, 3:56 p.m.

Deputy X.D. Bates responded to a domestic disturbance. The suspect, visibly intoxicated, argued with his girlfriend and attempted to argue that public drinking wasn’t a crime. He was charged with public intoxication and held until sober.

Sleep Inn Motel, 595 Warrenton Road, 5/24, 2:32 a.m.

Deputy M.A. Holub was called after a male guest caused issues with motel staff. The suspect was found publicly intoxicated and admitted the beverage in his hand contained alcohol. He was charged with public intoxication and held until sober.

Shoppers, 1505 Stafford Market Place, 5/24, 5:54 p.m.

Deputy X.D. Bates encountered a man sleeping in the parking lot. The suspect, previously charged for similar behavior, was once again arrested for public intoxication and held until sober.