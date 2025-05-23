Get Ready to Laugh—’Lend Me a Soprano’ Comes to Manassas This June

MANASSAS, Va. – Actors Theatre at the ARTfactory is bringing high-energy comedy to the stage this summer with Lend Me a Soprano, a fast-paced farce by acclaimed playwright Ken Ludwig. The show runs from June 13 to 22 at the Wind River Theatre in downtown Manassas.

This gender-swapped take on Tony Ludwig’s Lend Me a Tenor, directed by Vince Worthington, is set in 1934 at the fictional Cleveland Grand Opera Company. Audiences can expect a night full of backstage mayhem as the characters scramble to save a performance of Carmen when their star soprano arrives late, a jealous husband crashes the scene, and a young assistant must think on her feet to prevent a disaster.

The cast includes Deb Hansen, Betsey Muratore, Meighan Hogate, Cecilia Zugel, Jeremy Gordet, Andrea Pajarillo, Robert Poston, and Carolyn Corsano-Wong.

Performances are scheduled for June 13, 14, 20, and 21 at 7:30 p.m., and June 15 and 22 at 2 p.m. at ARTfactory’s Wind River Theater at 9419 Battle Street. Tickets are available now at virginiaartfactory.org/tickets.

A press release from ARTfactory states that the show promises “romance, rivalry, and riotous humor” — a perfect night out for theater fans and comedy lovers alike.