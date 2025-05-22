Winston the Kitten and Dory the Dog Prove Opposites Attract – Adopt Your Own Perfect Pair in Stafford

STAFFORD, Va. – They say “fighting like cats and dogs,” but Winston the kitten and Dory the dog are rewriting the story.

Winston was adopted just yesterday by a family who already had a dog, Dory. The adopter, a bit hesitant about adding a feline to the mix, asked if he could return Winston if things didn’t work out. The shelter’s answer? Yes—but they always recommend giving pets time to adjust.

Turns out, time wasn’t needed. From the moment they met, Dory and Winston clicked. The gentle dog found a little brother to watch over, and the curious kitten found a best friend. It’s a heartwarming match that shows just how magical adoption can be.

Looking to write your own happy ending? The Stafford County Animal Shelter has plenty of dogs, cats, and kittens ready to meet you!

Visit the Stafford County Animal Shelter

26 Frosty Lane, Stafford, VA 22554

📞 (540) 658-7387

🌐 staffordcountyanimalcontrol.com

🕚 Monday–Friday: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

🕘 Saturday: 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Think your home might be the perfect place for a new furry friend? Stop by the shelter today or share this story to help more pets find their forever homes!