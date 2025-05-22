Police Charge Suspect in Deadly Woodbridge Shooting Behind Shopping Center

WOODBRIDGE, Va. – A man has been arrested and charged with murder following a deadly shooting that took place in a wooded area behind a shopping center on Smoketown Road Wednesday evening.

Prince William County Police say officers responded to the 14200 block of Smoketown Road at 5:13 p.m. on May 21, 2025. Initially, there were no signs of injuries in the area, but a search led officers to discover three adult males with gunshot wounds in a secluded wooded section behind the shopping complex.

Fire and rescue crews pronounced one victim, 29-year-old Tevon Dean Haskins of Woodbridge, dead at the scene. The two other victims, both 42 years old, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to investigators, Haskins was approached by a man he had previously encountered. The two got into a verbal argument, which escalated until the suspect fired multiple shots, killing Haskins and injuring the others. Police say the suspect fled the area before officers arrived.

The next morning, detectives located the suspect, Dean Campbell, 45, of Fredericksburg, and arrested him without incident.

Campbell is charged with murder, malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held without bond. A court date is pending.

Police emphasized that this was not a random act.