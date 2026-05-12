Published May 12, 2026 at 9:00AM

Live Today at 9:30 AM: Crow’s Nest Campground Court Battle

LIVE from Potomac Local News – Crow’s Nest Outdoor Adventure Court Case Update

We’re joined by Mark & Vivian McLeod, owners of Crow’s Nest Outdoor Adventure in Stafford County.

They’re at the center of a major land-use battle with the Stafford County Board of Supervisors. The McLeods argue they can build the campground by right on the 75-acre parcel off Belle Plains Road.

Tune in as we talk about the latest court developments, the RV vs. tents debate, project timelines, and their vision for the future of camping in Stafford.

📅 Live Today – Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at 9:30 a.m. ⏱️ ~30 minutes

Topics we cover:

Journey of the Crow’s Nest project

Current status of the court case

By-right use arguments

RV/travel trailer vs. tents-only issues

Impact on timelines and next steps

Vision for the campground and benefits to Stafford County

🔴 Watch LIVE on Facebook & YouTube. The full episode will also appear in our 4 p.m. email newsletter today.

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