Cyber Students Celebrate Milestone and Look Ahead to the Future

STAFFORD, Va. – Students in the Cyber4+ Cohort I (Class of 2026) from Stafford County Public Schools came together for a special luncheon on Tuesday, May 20, at Robiolina Italian Cuisine. The event, themed “Cyber4+ Reflect – What’s Next,” offered students a chance to reflect on their progress and connect with local mentors in cybersecurity, IT, and public service.

According to a press release from the school division, Cyber4+ launched in 2021 through the Virginia Department of Education’s CTE High School Innovation Grant. The program is a partnership between Stafford County Public Schools, Germanna Community College, GCubed Inc., and the Stafford County Office of Economic Development and Tourism. It helps high school students earn CompTIA certifications and prepares them for jobs in the fast-growing cybersecurity field.

Students heard from leaders in business, education, and public service who have supported the program since it began. Delegate Joshua Cole (D-Frederickskburg, Stafford) encouraged students to explore all post-graduation paths—college, apprenticeships, and public service. Other guest speakers included Dr. Alaysia Black-Hackett of ABH Solutions, Ratisha Smith of Quad 22, and Devon Heholt of G3 Community Services, each sharing insights from their own career journeys and offering mentorship to students.

Stafford Schools’ Career and Technical Education Coordinator Deea Green highlighted the real-world tools the students use, including ManTech computers, CompTIA’s learning platform, TestOut simulations, and certification boot camps—all designed to help students succeed in the cybersecurity industry.