Backyard Chicken Proposal Clucked Out by Manassas City Council

MANASSAS, Va. – A plan to allow backyard chickens within city limits has stalled after the Manassas City Council chose not to move forward during its May 20, 2025, work session.

The proposal resurfaced after growing public interest over the past year. Manassas previously explored the idea in 2021 but paused it amid concerns over noise, odor, neighborhood impacts, and enforcement challenges. Under current rules, chicken coops must be 250 feet from neighboring homes — making them nearly impossible on most residential lots.

City Floats Two Chicken-Friendly Options

This time around, city staff offered two alternatives. Option A would have permitted chickens on single-family lots of at least 10,000 square feet, with a permit process handled by code enforcement. Option B was more restrictive, applying to lots of 20,000 square feet or more, with annual inspections by animal control officers.

Both options limited owners to four hens, banned roosters, prohibited on-site slaughter or egg sales, and imposed sanitation and coop placement requirements.

Council Balks at Enforcement Burden

Despite some interest, most council members cited logistical and community concerns. Vice Mayor Mark Wolfe opposed the idea, calling it “an administrative nightmare” due to limited staffing and likely neighbor disputes. Councilwoman Theresa Coates Ellis echoed her 2021 stance, saying, “Nothing I’ve heard has changed my mind.”

Supporters like Councilmembers Sonia Vasquez Luna and Ashley Hutson backed the more limited option, arguing residents on larger lots should have the choice. “I think it’s worth giving people the opportunity to try it,” Vasquez Luna said.

Status Quo Remains

With only two council members supporting continued work, the proposal was dropped. The city’s ban on backyard chickens will remain in place.

While Prince William County and other nearby jurisdictions continue to restrict backyard poultry, cities like Fredericksburg and Fairfax have eased their rules, allowing chickens on larger lots with permits. Manassas officials said they’re still open to resident input but don’t plan to revisit the issue unless the council directs them to do so.