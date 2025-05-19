‘We Did It Together’: Fredericksburg Couple Celebrates Side-by-Side Doctorate Degrees From Liberty University

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. – What began as an unexpected career pivot has led to an achievement for one Fredericksburg-area couple. Drs. Edmond and Sherri Bergeron, both United States military veterans, recently earned their Doctorates in Education from Liberty University—crossing the stage together on May 8, 2025, after four years of hard work, determination, and mutual encouragement.

A New Mission After Military Service

The Bergerons’ story began years earlier, far from their current Spotsylvania County home. Edmond, originally from the bayous of Louisiana, and Sherri, a Detroit native, met at their first Navy duty station in Wales, United Kingdom. What followed was a lifelong marriage and a shared commitment to service—first to their country, then to education and their community.

The couple had long envisioned retiring from the Navy side by side, but life had other plans. After 17 years of service, Sherri could not reenlist for her final tour. What could have been a setback became the spark for a new challenge: earning advanced degrees together.

Choosing Liberty for the Next Chapter

In 2021, they enrolled in Liberty University’s Doctor of Education program after what they described as “careful consideration and prayer.” For the Bergerons, Liberty stood out because it combined academic excellence, affordability, and Christian values.

“Liberty is an amazing university with professors who care about your academic and spiritual journey,” said Dr. Sherri Bergeron, who works as a Financial Management Analyst at the Pentagon’s Logistics Department. Her husband, Dr. Edmond Bergeron, a coordinator at FEMA, echoed the sentiment, adding that they were drawn to Liberty’s ability to integrate learning theory and curriculum development with a biblical worldview. “We needed a program that fit our professional goals and personal values, while also being affordable since our two children were attending college at the same time,” he explained.

Research Rooted in Real-World Challenges

Both Bergerons chose dissertation topics that were close to their hearts and professional experiences.

Dr. Sherri Bergeron’s research, titled “Lead Pastor Stress: A Quantitative Study of the Effects on Mental Health, Marriage, Family, and the Church,” explored the often-overlooked emotional toll on church leaders. “As people seek help from the pastor, who does the pastor turn to when they’re burned out?” she asked. Her work focused on pastors in Northern Virginia, aiming to highlight the need for better support systems for faith leaders. Her dissertation is now available on Google Scholar.

Dr. Edmond Bergeron, drawing on his background in law enforcement, emergency management, and ministry, tackled the issue of violence in places of worship. His dissertation, “A Weapon in One Hand and a Bible in the Other: Places of Worship Are Under Attack,” examined the growing security risks faced by churches and other religious institutions. “These are supposed to be safe spaces, but recent events have shown they’re vulnerable,” he said. His goal was to raise awareness without casting blame, offering practical insights for protecting faith communities.

Balancing Careers, Family, and Late Nights

The journey to their doctorates was anything but easy. With demanding full-time jobs and a family spread across multiple universities, balancing responsibilities became an exercise in time management and perseverance.

The couple often swapped driving duties on long trips to Virginia Tech and Radford University, using every spare moment to write papers—sometimes 10, 20, or even 30 pages at a time. Early mornings often started at 4 a.m. with a commute to Washington, D.C.; late nights were spent working on assignments.

Despite the hectic schedule, they leaned on each other and their family for support. “Our children were our biggest cheerleaders,” said Dr. Sherri Bergeron. Their oldest daughter and son have already earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees, their younger daughter is now a registered nurse, and their youngest son is completing his senior year at Virginia Tech.

What’s Next for the Bergerons

Now that they have earned their doctorates, the Bergerons say they are more motivated than ever to give back—whether through their careers, ministry, or community involvement. Both hope their story will inspire others to pursue education, no matter their age or circumstances.

“You’re never too old to learn,” said Dr. Sherri Bergeron. “Even if you have a family and a job, you can do it. One class at a time.”

Dr. Edmond Bergeron added that his own journey from poverty to a doctoral degree is proof that the path is possible for anyone willing to take the first step. “There’s never going to be a perfect time to start,” he said. “You just have to press on, have faith, and make it happen.”

Advice for Couples and Adult Learners

When asked what advice they would give to other couples or adult learners considering a similar path, the Bergerons agreed on two key points: find something you’re passionate about, and lean on each other for support.

“Don’t sit around wondering if you can do it—because you can,” said Dr. Sherri Bergeron. “Stay focused, encourage each other, and celebrate every win, no matter how small.”

Dr. Edmond Bergeron emphasized the importance of choosing meaningful research topics. “You’ll be spending a lot of time on it, so make sure it’s something you care about,” he said. “If we can do this, anyone can.”

The couple is preparing to celebrate their 34th wedding anniversary in July.