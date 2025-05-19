Published May 19, 2025 at 10:00AM | Updated May 19, 2025 at 1:35PM

Stafford Could Strip Data Centers of Automatic Approval in Three Zones

STAFFORD, Va. – The Stafford County Board of Supervisors will consider a sweeping proposal on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, that could dramatically change how and where data centers operate. The proposed changes, which the county planning commission will first review, include stricter zoning rules, expanded development standards, and long-term operational oversight to reduce impacts on nearby communities.

Data Centers May Lose “By-Right” Status in Three Zones

Under the proposed ordinance, data centers would no longer be allowed by right in three zoning districts where they are currently permitted without a public hearing:

B-2 Urban Commercial District – Intended for retail, dining, offices, and service businesses along commercial corridors.

REC Recreational Business Campus District – Meant for entertainment venues, sports complexes, and hospitality-focused developments.

M-1 Light Industrial District – Designed for low-impact industrial uses like warehousing, light manufacturing, and research.

If the Board approves the change following the planning commission’s review, developers must seek rezoning or a conditional use permit (CUP) to build data centers in these areas. Both processes involve public hearings and require a vote by the Board of Supervisors.

Data centers would remain by-right in:

M-2 Heavy Industrial District – Reserved for high-impact industries like large-scale manufacturing and utility infrastructure.

ICTP (Integrated Corporate and Technology Park Overlay) District – An overlay designed for corporate headquarters, research campuses, and tech firms in a park-like setting.

New Operational and Development Standards Proposed

Beyond zoning changes, the proposal introduces new performance standards to limit the impact of data center development. These include:

Setbacks from Property Lines

100 feet from residential or non-industrial property lines inside the Urban Services Area (USA).

200 feet from residential or non-industrial property lines outside the USA.

Mandatory Vegetated Buffers

50-foot landscaped buffer required between data centers and neighboring residential or non-industrial uses.

Buffers may be located within the required setback area.

Open Space Requirements

Projects outside the USA must preserve at least 30% of the site as open space.

Security Fencing Standards

Seven-foot minimum fencing with anti-climbing features and controlled access gates.

Fencing must be located inside the landscaped buffer zone.

Noise Mitigation Measures

All mechanical equipment must have sound barriers or muffling materials to reduce noise.

Developers must submit detailed sound studies before construction and provide post-construction verification.

Operators would be required to perform annual noise monitoring for 10 years after the facility opens to ensure compliance.

Flexibility for Site-Specific Modifications

The Board may adjust setbacks or buffers based on site-specific studies, such as viewshed analyses or noise impact reports.

Advocacy Group Raises Concerns, Reports Social Media Hack

Local watchdog group Protect Stafford, led by Erin Sanzero, has been raising awareness about the potential impacts of data center expansion on the environment, traffic, and local neighborhoods. The group held a public information session on May 13, 2025, highlighting concerns about projects like the Stafford Technology Campus and Amazon’s Potomac Church Tech Center.

However, Sanzero told Potomac Local News that the group’s outreach hit a snag over the weekend. She reported that both her personal Facebook account and the Protect Stafford Facebook page were hacked and disabled less than 24 hours after posting about the upcoming Board vote.

“Someone was able to associate my profile with an Instagram that is not mine, and before I could do anything, everyone was completely disabled… there’s no way for me to attempt to appeal it,” Sanzero wrote in an email. “I will continue to try to encourage our email list serve, but it is disappointing to lose our social media reach going into this vote. The timing and rapidity is also alarming and distressing.”

Protect Stafford’s website remains operational despite the loss of social media platforms. The group has updated its homepage with information on how residents can participate in the Board’s meeting.

How to Participate in the Meeting

The Stafford County Board of Supervisors will discuss the proposed data center ordinance at its meeting on:

Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at 5 p.m.

Stafford County Government Center, 1300 Courthouse Road, Stafford.

Can’t make the meeting? Stream it live.

Residents are encouraged to attend and share their comments on the proposed changes.

For more information about Protect Stafford’s advocacy efforts, visit protectstafford.com.