Big Plans for Mathis Avenue: Manassas Wants Your Ideas for Shopping Center’s Future

MANASSAS, Va. – The City of Manassas is moving ahead with the next phase of its $16 million purchase of the Manassas Shopping Center, and residents are invited to help shape what comes next.

Community Conversations Set for June



The city’s Economic Development Authority (EDA) will host two Community Conversations on Tuesday, June 3, and Tuesday, June 10, from 7 to 8:45 p.m. at the Manassas Community Center, 8750 Sudley Road. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and refreshments will be available.

City officials will present details about the property at 9018 Mathis Avenue and ask residents for their ideas on its future. Both meetings will cover the same information, giving people the flexibility to attend the date that works best for them.

Why This Property Matters

In July 2024, the city completed its $16 million purchase of the 14-acre shopping center from Four Taylor’s LLC. The property includes 21 commercial tenants, such as Advance Auto Parts and Pitkins Hardware.

City officials say the purchase is part of a long-term plan to revitalize the Mathis Avenue corridor and make it a more walkable, welcoming place to live and do business. A commercial real estate firm hired by the EDA manages the property, with revenues and expenses tracked separately as operations stabilize.

City leaders say these meetings are the first step in a larger planning process. The feedback gathered will help guide future decisions about how the property could be redeveloped to meet community needs.

“We are committed to working with our residents, business owners, and community partners to shape a shared vision for this important property,” the city said in a statement announcing the meetings.

Mixed Public Opinion

Public reaction to the city’s purchase has been mixed. According to a June 2024 Potomac Local News survey, 31% of respondents supported the move, citing opportunities for strategic redevelopment and long-term economic benefits. Others raised concerns about the cost and the city’s role as a commercial landlord.

City officials say they hope the upcoming meetings will help address those concerns and keep the process transparent as planning continues.