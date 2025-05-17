Dimitri Boosalis, a Champion for Small Businesses in Prince William County, Has Died

WOODBRIDGE, Va. – Prince William County is mourning the loss of one of its most respected business leaders. Demetrios “Dimitri” Boosalis, founder of Boosalis Properties and a lifelong supporter of local businesses, passed away peacefully on May 12, 2025.

Dimitri’s life was a true American success story. Born in the village of Niata, Greece, he arrived in the U.S. with just $20, no English, and a sixth-grade education. From those humble beginnings, he built Boosalis Properties into one of the largest independent commercial real estate companies in Woodbridge. The company owns and manages several landmark properties, including The Woodbridge Shopping Center and Station Plaza Shopping Center, both home to dozens of long-standing local businesses—many of which have remained tenants for more than 40 years.

In addition to his work in real estate, Dimitri was known for his leadership in the restaurant and hospitality industry, opening several popular spots over the years, including Georgetown Station, Demetri’s Restaurant, Hector’s, Chicken Fantastic, and Colonial Café.

One of his most impactful efforts came during the Route 1 and Occoquan Road widening projects in the 2010s. Dimitri helped protect dozens of family-owned businesses by working with state and local leaders to adjust road designs—efforts he led quietly, never seeking recognition.

Dimitri’s commitment to community ran even deeper during tough times. During economic downturns and the COVID-19 pandemic, he stood by his tenants, providing help when they needed it most. His office became a gathering place for people to share their appreciation for his unwavering kindness and support.

Always looking ahead, Dimitri was also the driving force behind the vision for Riverside Crossing, a proposed town center in Woodbridge designed to bring new life to the area for generations to come.

He is survived by his wife, Loula Boosalis, his daughter Eleni, and his son George Boosalis, who continues the family’s work through Boosalis Properties.