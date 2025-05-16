Obituary: Timothy Brian Noone (1957-2025)

Timothy Brian Noone (Age 67)

Memorial service info

It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of Timothy B. Noone at the age of 67. Tim was born in Baltimore, Maryland on September 21, 1957 and died at FryeCare Regional Hospital on May 11, 2025. He was diagnosed with a rare type of ANCA Vasculitis in 2020 which mainly impacted his lungs. He battled through multiple bouts of pneumonia, strokes, melanoma, brain cancer, and finally succumbed to the disease. He worked very hard to overcome each of these challenges, and was quite vital until just a few days prior to his death. Tim was a resident of Maiden, N.C., where he and Colleen settled in 2023.

The son of John Patrick and Olive Dorothy Noone, who predeceased him, he is survived by his wife and soulmate of 46 years, Colleen Callahan Noone, and their children Michele (Walt) Treaster, Justin (Cassy) Noone, Joshua (Audra) Noone, grandchildren Heather and Colin Treaster, Madison, MaKenzie, Sutton, Liam, and Adeline Noone. He is also survived by his devoted brother Kevin (Sandi), nephews Sean (Carrie) Noone and Shiloh (Hannah) Noone, and his best friend of 49 years, Stan (Kathy) Fudala. Multiple cousins, nieces, and nephews loved him dearly and share our grief.

Tim was a force of nature. He had an illustrious career in the world of philosophy, spoke several languages, has multiple publications, and was an amazing musician. His main instrument was the harmonica, where he excelled, but he taught himself both the guitar and banjo. He was a bourbon and wine connoisseur, an avid hunter, and gardener. Tim undertook the role of husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend with passion and gusto. He and Colleen traveled extensively, visiting many European countries including a trip to Ireland where he was able to track his Irish heritage and relations. His outgoing and infectious personality had an effect on everyone he encountered. He never met a stranger.

The Noone family settled in Beaver, PA in 1966. Stories that were told indicate that he and his brother shared a special bond growing up, shared many passions (especially music and history) and if the stories are true, they were a ‘dynamic duo’. Many Beaver friends have shared their love and respect for Tim and they mourn along with us.

Tim received a BA from Lock Haven State University in 1979 and then completed an MA from the University of Toronto in Medieval Studies and a Licentiate in Medieval Studies from the Pontifical Institute of Medieval Studies in Toronto. In 1988 he received his PhD in Medieval Studies from the University of Toronto. In 2017 he became the Fr. Kurt Pritzl Professor of Philosophy and held that chair until his retirement in 2023. Tim authored over 50 articles and book chapters and gave 50 invited lectures internationally, at the École des Haute Études Pratiques, Université de la Sorbonne, Paris, the University of Freiburg, the University of Bonn, the University of St Andrews, the University of Utrecht, the Netherlands, the University of Cologne, and the Pontificia Università d’Antonianum, Rome.

Tim will be honored at a funeral Mass on Wednesday, May 21, in St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Hickory, N.C. Visitation will begin at 10, eulogies at 10:45, and Mass at 11 am. Following the Mass will be burial at Catawba Memorial Park, Newton, NC. There will be a Celebration of Life at 3 Little Birds Corks & More in Newton, N.C., beginning at 3 pm – be casual!

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The American Catholic Philosophical Association (ACPA) or The Society for the Preservation and Advancement of the Harmonia (SPAH) in honor of Dr. Timothy B. Noone.

The Noone Family have entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home at 4081 Startown Road, Newton, N.C.

The following memorial event is planned.

Funeral Mass

Wednesday, May 21, 2025 from 10 am-12 pm

St. Aloysius Catholic Church

921 2nd St NE

Hickory, North Carolina, 28601

Submitted by Jenkins Funeral Home