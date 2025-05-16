NOVEC Crews Head to Doswell for Record-Breaking Gaff-n-Go Rodeo

DOSWELL, Va. – Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative (NOVEC) lineworkers are among hundreds of utility professionals heading to Meadow Event Park this weekend for the 21st annual Gaff-n-Go Rodeo, one of the largest events of its kind in the U.S.

According to the Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives, which hosts the event, this year’s rodeo will feature more than 350 competitors from 12 states — including teams from as far away as Hawaii — making it the biggest turnout in event history. NOVEC crews will join linemen from across the region to showcase their safety skills, speed, and teamwork in events that simulate real-life challenges, including pole-top rescues and equipment operations.

“Gaff-n-Go is a great way to highlight the talent and dedication of our NOVEC crews,” the cooperative said in a statement. “It’s a chance for their families and the public to see the level of expertise that goes into restoring power during storms and emergencies.”

Events begin Friday, May 16, with a special recognition of May 17 as Electric Utility Lineworker Day in Virginia. Saturday’s main competitions kick off after a tribute to the military, featuring U.S. Navy Vice Admiral (Ret.) Ted Carter. The event is free and open to the public, with family-friendly activities, interactive displays, and a barbecue competition all scheduled as part of the weekend.

For more information, visit gaff-n-go.com.

Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative (NOVEC) is a not-for-profit electric utility headquartered in Manassas. Serving more than 175,000 customers across six counties—including Fairfax, Fauquier, Loudoun, Prince William, Stafford, and Clarke—as well as the City of Manassas Park, NOVEC is one of the largest electric cooperatives in the nation.

NOVEC provides reliable, affordable electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, operating with a commitment to customer service, environmental stewardship, and community engagement. As a member-owned cooperative, NOVEC returns excess revenues to its customers in the form of capital credit refunds. For more information, visit novec.com.