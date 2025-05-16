Health Officials Confirm Rabid Raccoon Found in Spotsylvania County

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – Health officials have confirmed a raccoon found near the 7000 block of Stubbs Bridge Road in Spotsylvania County tested positive for rabies, according to the Rappahannock Area Health District.

Anyone who may have had contact with the animal is urged to seek medical care right away and contact the Spotsylvania County Health Department at 540-507-7386. Pet owners concerned their animal may have been exposed should call their veterinarian and contact either the Health Department or Spotsylvania County Animal Control at 540-507-7549.

Rabies is a fatal disease that attacks the nervous system and can affect any mammal, including humans. It spreads through the saliva or brain tissue of infected animals, typically through bites or by getting infected fluids into a wound, eyes, or mouth. Vaccination is the best protection for pets like dogs, cats, and ferrets.

Virginia law requires all dogs and cats aged four months and older to be vaccinated for rabies and to keep those vaccinations up to date. Health officials remind residents to:

Avoid contact with wild or unfamiliar animals.

contact with wild or unfamiliar animals. Report animal bites or unusual behavior to Animal Control at 540-507-7549.

animal bites or unusual behavior to Animal Control at 540-507-7549. Vaccinate pets and keep their shots current.

pets and keep their shots current. Call a doctor or the health department if you are exposed, or contact a veterinarian and Animal Control if your pet is exposed.

For more information, visit the Rabies Fact Sheet or the Rappahannock Area Health District’s rabies control page.