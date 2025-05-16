Big Turnout for Spotsylvania’s Newest Co-Working Hub at Ribbon-Cutting Event

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. – Hundreds of community members, business leaders, and state officials packed into the Village at Spotsylvania Towne Centre today to celebrate the official ribbon-cutting for Success Space, a new co-working hub offering workspace, business coaching, and a café.

Dr. Fallon Hutcherson and Felicia Minor-Caliste, co-owners of Virginia’s first Success Space, thanked the crowd for their two-and-a-half years of support that helped bring their vision to life. “Even with us, we didn’t do it alone,” they told attendees, acknowledging family, friends, and community members who stood by them throughout the process.

Speakers included the Virginia Black Chamber of Commerce, which praised the opening as a milestone for entrepreneurship and collaboration in the region. Juan Pablo Segura, Virginia’s Secretary of Commerce and Trade, congratulated the owners and emphasized the Commonwealth’s commitment to supporting small businesses. “You’re not alone,” Segura said. “Virginia is here to help with resources like low-interest loans, SWAM certifications, and venture capital investments”.

Christopher Hayes, Ernisha Hall, and representatives from Congressman Eugene Vindman’s office also offered remarks. The event concluded with cheers as the ribbon was cut, officially opening the doors of the 5,300-square-foot facility located next to Sephora in the mall.

Success Space is a national co-working franchise designed to provide flexible workspace solutions in suburban markets. Each location offers a mix of shared and private workspaces, on-site professional coaching, event space, and an open-to-the-public Success Café serving coffee and snacks. The concept aims to meet the needs of remote workers, freelancers, small business owners, and entrepreneurs looking for an inspiring place to work and grow their businesses.

The Spotsylvania location, owned and operated by Dr. Hutcherson and Minor-Caliste, is the first of its kind in Virginia. The co-owners say their goal is to create not just a workspace but a community hub that fosters collaboration, professional development, and local economic growth.