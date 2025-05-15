War, Protest, and Family: New Musical Into the Sun Hits the Vint Hill Stage This June



VINT HILL, Va. – A robust new musical set during the Great War is coming to the Journey Theater in Vint Hill for a limited two-day run. Into the Sun, written by Virginia-based composer and historian Michael Gubser, explores the toll of war on a brother and sister who find themselves swept up in the antiwar resistance.

Presented by Triune Entertainment, Into the Sun follows Freddy and Mary Sigfried as they navigate the emotional and moral upheavals of World War I. Freddy, eager to serve, rises through the military ranks but is haunted by the consequences of leadership. Meanwhile, Mary breaks with tradition by taking a job in a munitions factory, eventually grappling with the ethics of her work.

Director Esther Wells called the show “an honor” to direct, highlighting its local roots and cast of talented regional performers. Leading roles include Ryan Schaffer as Freddy and Audrey Mollo as Mary, joined by Cam Ezell, Joseph Allen, and others in a rich ensemble cast.

Michael Gubser, who wrote the music, book, and lyrics, has premiered works at the Kennedy Center and the New York MF Festival. A Guggenheim Fellow and professor at James Madison University, Gubser draws from history, music, and literature to craft stories with emotional depth and contemporary resonance.

The musical runs June 6–7, 2025, at the Journey Theater. Tickets and more details are available at triuneentertainment.com/intothesun.