Three Little Bunnies Are Ready for Adoption in Manassas

MANASSAS, Va. – The Manassas City Animal Shelter is hopping with excitement as three two-month-old bunnies are now ready to find their forever homes.

According to shelter staff, these energetic, curious female rabbits are looking for families ready to commit to proper rabbit care. “Bunnies make wonderful companions, but they have specific care needs that are different from other pets like cats or dogs,” the shelter shared. “We always recommend doing a little homework first to ensure their new families are prepared to give them the best life possible.”

Rabbit care includes daily fresh hay, safe spaces to exercise, regular grooming, and proper vet visits. Bunnies can live eight to twelve years or longer and need plenty of social interaction and playtime.

Those interested in adopting or learning more can contact the shelter at 703-257-2420 or check out all adoptable pets on the Manassas City Animal Shelter’s Petfinder page.