Prince William Top Foster Parents Honored

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. – Damien and Quadrell Sylvester have been named Prince William County’s 2025 Foster Parents of the Year, honored by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (COG) for their outstanding commitment to children in care.

The Sylvesters, who currently care for a sibling group of three, have repeatedly stepped up, offering emergency, respite, and long-term placements, often on short notice. County officials say the family consistently provides nurturing and stability, even under challenging situations.

One example: Over the holidays, the Sylvesters invited the children’s biological parents into their home so the kids could wake up and open gifts with them—a gesture made possible through “Bridging the Gap,” a program designed to support shared parenting and family reunification.

The COG Foster Parents of the Year program recognizes dedicated foster families from ten area jurisdictions, including Fairfax, Loudoun, Arlington, and the District of Columbia. The annual award highlights how foster parents play a critical role in supporting children when they cannot remain with their biological families.

“Every community needs committed foster parents,” said Fairfax County Supervisor and COG Board Chair Rodney Lusk, “and our region is privileged to have a strong network of caring, supportive, and dedicated individuals.”