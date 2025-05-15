Heads Up, Fredericksburg: Marine Corps Historic Half Will Bring Road Closures May 17-18

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – Runners and their fans will be out in force as the Marine Corps Historic Half returns to Fredericksburg the weekend of May 17-18, 2025.

This year, a new event—the Semper Fred 5K—will take place on Saturday, May 17, ahead of the main half marathon. This family-friendly race will lead to road closures in the Central Park area from midnight to 9 a.m. on Saturday. Expect impacts on Gordon Shelton Boulevard and portions of Carl D. Silver Parkway. You can view the 5K course map here: Semper Fred 5K Course Map.

On Sunday, May 18, the 13.1-mile Marine Corps Historic Half will pass through Central Park, Cowan Boulevard, Hospital Hill, and Historic Downtown Fredericksburg. Street closures and parking restrictions will begin as early as 4 a.m. and continue until about 11 a.m., depending on the location. View the full course map here: Marine Corps Historic Half Course Map.

For real-time updates and traffic notifications, sign up for alerts at FredericksburgAlert.com and select “Traffic Alerts.”

Registration is still open for both events. Learn more at www.marinemarathon.com.

For road closure questions, contact [email protected].