Published May 15, 2025 at 1:00PM

Heads Up, Drivers: Overnight Lane Closures Coming to Prince William Parkway

MANASSAS, Va. – Drivers traveling on northbound Prince William Parkway near Balls Ford Road in Manassas should expect overnight lane closures later this week.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, crews plan to close the parkway’s right lane on Friday night, May 16, and Saturday night, May 17, to make repairs to the Balls Ford Road overpass.

The scheduled closure times are:

10 p.m. Friday, May 16, to 8 a.m. Saturday, May 17

10 p.m. Saturday, May 17, to 9 a.m. Sunday, May 18

Backup date, if needed: 9 p.m. Sunday, May 18, to 5 a.m. Monday, May 19

VDOT reminds drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians to stay alert, watch for changing traffic patterns, and limit distractions while traveling through active work zones.

For real-time traffic updates and work zone information, visit 511Virginia, download the 511Virginia app, or call 511.