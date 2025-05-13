These Rescue Pups Need You: Old Dominion Humane Society Celebrates National Rescue Dog Day

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – National Rescue Dog Day is coming up on May 20, and Old Dominion Humane Society (ODHS) is using the occasion to shine a spotlight on its mission to save, heal, and rehome dogs in need—every single day of the year.

According to a release from ODHS, the Fredericksburg-based nonprofit is calling on the community to adopt, foster, volunteer, and donate in support of the thousands of dogs that come through their doors. Since opening in 2013, the all-volunteer organization has found homes for more than 8,000 dogs—many rescued from neglectful situations, hoarding cases, and overcrowded shelters across the South.

Just this year, volunteers helped save 22 dogs from a hoarding case in Kentucky and 33 more living in poor conditions in southwestern Virginia. In the wake of hurricanes last fall, the group also stepped in to rescue several displaced dogs from South Carolina.

ODHS provides its animals with vaccinations, microchips, medical care, food, and—perhaps most importantly—human connection. The organization relies heavily on donations and local volunteers to keep its operation going. They’re especially in need of foster families, cleaning supplies, and dog food. Those interested can learn more or submit applications at olddominionhumanesociety.org.

Adoption events are held at their facility at 3602 Lafayette Boulevard on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Advance applications are encouraged and receive priority over walk-ins.