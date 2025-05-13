Retail Building in Woodbridge for Sale, Fully Leased



WOODBRIDGE, Va. – A retail property at 1391 E. Longview Drive in Woodbridge is listed for $7.95 million.

According to a listing from Coldwell Banker Commercial, the building is 29,968 square feet and contains five leased units. It sits on 2.158 acres and is zoned B1. The property is located in a high-traffic area, which supports foot traffic for the tenants.

The building is fully leased, and the listing notes that it produces consistent rental income.

The building sits in Marumsco Plaza, home to the Todos grocery store.