Meet Prince William County’s Newest Firefighters

BRISTOW, Va. – The Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue just celebrated a major milestone for its newest recruits. On Wednesday, May 7, Recruit Class 2024-3 officially graduated in a ceremony held at Grace Life Community Church in Bristow.

According to a press release from the department, the ceremony was led by Battalion Chief Scott Arft and honored 26 individuals who completed 30 weeks of demanding training. Their preparation included over 1,500 hours of instruction in fire response, emergency medical services, and specialized rescue techniques at the Public Safety Training Center in Nokesville.

The recruits also emphasized health, nutrition, and physical fitness throughout their training. The department recognized each graduate for their commitment and readiness to serve the community.

Congratulations to the following graduates: