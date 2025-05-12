Manassas GOP Calls for Action on Jail’s Immigration Policy Ahead of Meeting

MANASSAS, Va. – The Manassas City Republican Committee is calling on residents to fill the room at the next Prince William-Manassas Regional Jail Board meeting, pushing for the jail to renew its 287(g) immigration enforcement partnership with federal authorities.

The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at 6 p.m. in the conference room of the Adult Detention Center, 9320 Lee Avenue in Manassas.

In a message to supporters this week, the GOP group warned that seating is limited and advised attendees to arrive early to avoid being turned away. That advice follows complaints from residents at the board’s last meeting who said they were denied entry even though they saw empty seats inside.

In response to questions from Potomac Local News, Sheriff Glen Hill confirmed there will be no changes to the seating or meeting format. However, he added that he is open to speaking with board members to gather their feedback on how to handle future crowding concerns.

The city’s Republican committee says the jail’s decision to end the 287(g) program in 2020 amounts to a “sanctuary” policy, a claim they say was confirmed by Governor Glenn Youngkin’s office. The group is calling for full cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to process all undocumented immigrants charged with crimes.

As previously reported by Potomac Local News, debate over 287(g) has resurfaced in recent months, with supporters urging the board to bring the program back, while others have raised concerns about the impact on immigrant communities and public trust in law enforcement.

The GOP’s message also warned that the jail’s current policy could put state and federal funding at risk, citing warnings from the White House and the Governor.

Residents who are unable to attend in person are encouraged to submit written comments to [email protected].

The 287(g) program is a partnership between local law enforcement agencies and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) that allows trained local jail officers to assist in identifying, processing, and detaining individuals who may be in the country illegally and are charged with criminal offenses.

Authorized under section 287(g) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, the program enables selected local officials to perform certain federal immigration enforcement duties under ICE supervision, typically limited to actions taken within local jails. Participation in the program requires a formal agreement between the local agency and ICE, along with specialized training for the officers involved.