New Workshop Series Aims to Help Prince William Entrepreneurs Lead Through Uncertainty

MANASSAS, Va. – Leadership Prince William is launching a new Business Leadership Workshop Series designed to support small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs across the region.

According to a press release from the nonprofit organization, the new series is sponsored by Prince William County Economic Development and will offer workshops led by experienced professionals from a range of industries. The first session, titled “Leading Through Uncertain Times,” will be held on Thursday, May 14, with a morning session from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and an afternoon session from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Prince William Chamber of Commerce in Manassas.

Dr. Robert Schneider from OmniRide will serve as the presenter, with Dr. Sabrina Ricks of SMR Workplace Development facilitating the sessions. The goal of the workshop is to help local professionals assess their organizational capacity and leadership style, while exploring ways to stabilize and grow their businesses during challenging times.

Leadership Prince William Executive Director Charles Gilliam said the series is about creating accessible, impactful experiences for entrepreneurs. The organization aims to empower business leaders with tools and strategies they can immediately apply to elevate their ventures.