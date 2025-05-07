Lake Anna’s Summer Safety Plan: More Testing, Public Warnings After 2024 Illnesses

As Memorial Day approaches, local officials are ramping up safety efforts at Lake Anna in response to last summer’s E. coli outbreak that left two dozen people sick—most of them children.

In the summer of 2024, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported a total of 25 cases of Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli (STEC) infections associated with Lake Anna. The majority of these cases occurred among children under 18 years old. Five of the affected children developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a severe complication requiring hospitalization.

The outbreak was linked to individuals who visited Lake Anna between May 24 and May 27, 2024, Memorial Day weekend. Two additional cases involved individuals who had close contact with someone who had been to the lake during that period.

While the exact source of the outbreak remains undetermined, the VDH emphasized that exposure to untreated water in natural bodies, such as lakes, can pose health risks. They advised the public to avoid swallowing lake water and to refrain from swimming with open wounds to reduce the risk of infection.

Harry Looney, Lake Anna Civic Association’s (LACA) Water Quality Manager, said they are launching an outreach campaign to promote safe recreational practices. Posters, websites, and social media will advertise safety tips. The organization will also conduct additional E. coli sampling before all three major summer holidays: Memorial Day, Fourth of July, and Labor Day. They plan to collect samples at the State Park beach and other popular gathering spots approximately five days before the holidays. Test results and advisories will be shared on the LACA website.

The process – from collecting and delivering samples to lab testing and releasing results – takes five days. Lab results will be shared on social media and online. The test results will indicate the number of E. coli colonies identified in the samples.

Brookie Crawford, VDH’s Public Information Officer, said an educational media campaign will begin during “Healthy and Safe Swim Week,” May 19-26. The campaign will focus on statewide public education about “the risks of recreating in water bodies,” including drowning, waterborne illness, and harmful algae blooms. They will use social media, the VDH website, and media outlets popular among lake and river communities.

Crawford confirmed VDH continues to investigate all reported cases of STEC. They will collect monthly samples from eight locations in Lake Anna. Samples from recreational beaches will be tested for bacteria and algae compounds, while others will have a wider range of water quality testing.