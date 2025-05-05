Osbourn High Shines in SkillsUSA and CyberPatriot Programs During School Board Spotlight





MANASSAS, Va. – The April 2025 meeting of the Manassas City School Board opened with inspiring highlights from Osbourn High School, as Superintendent Dr. Kevin Quesada and Communications Director Almeta Radford recognized two student achievement programs that reflect the school division’s growing emphasis on career readiness and technical skills.

Osbourn’s SkillsUSA Team Earns Statewide Honors

Maggie Connors, Career and Technical Education (CTE) Department Chair and SkillsUSA advisor, led the presentation recognizing students who excelled in state and regional competitions. SkillsUSA, a national organization supporting technical education, showcased the talents of Osbourn students in criminal justice, photography, and more.

Students were honored for their medal-winning performances and commitment to public service and career development:

Suzette Ferrafino – Silver Medal, Criminal Justice

Anaya Evans – Gold Medal (Photography, not present)

Yureci Zarzua – Bronze Medal, Prepared Speech

Anna Baruff – Demonstrated fingerprinting for Job Skills Demonstration A

Others competed in Crime Scene Investigation and Job Interview events

Four seniors were recognized for earning graduation cords after multiple years of participation:

Jasmine Bowman (President), Suzette Ferrafino (Vice President), Yaritza Martinez (Secretary), Gabriela Claros Ferrafino (Treasurer)

Partnerships with the Manassas Police Department played a significant role in preparing students, with special thanks given to Capt. Petty and Officer Rodriguez.

CyberPatriot Team Highlighted for National STEM Excellence

Radford also spotlighted Osbourn’s CyberPatriot team, a student-led cybersecurity group mentored by retired Lockheed Martin engineer Dave Frederick. The team participates in a national competition sponsored by the Air Force Association, learning hands-on cybersecurity and networking skills.

Students were honored for mastering Windows and Linux system administration, Cisco networking, and high-level security protocols. Participants included:

Lucas Katama, Lavette Gaither, Dimas Gonzalez Ramos, Gabriela Hernandez Najaro, Rafaela Urquizo Hurtado, and MJ (full name unclear)

Radford credited Frederick for his unwavering mentorship, not only of the cybersecurity team but also Osbourn’s robotics program and new teachers.

Gratitude and Community Presence

The board and Radford thanked students, staff, and local partners for their dedication. Special recognition was also given to Manassas Commissioner of the Revenue Tim DeMaria and the Manassas Education Association leadership for attending the meeting.

“These programs show the heart of our schools,” said Radford. “From technical skills to public service, our students are achieving remarkable things.”