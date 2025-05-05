Manassas Police Chief Unveils New Vision for Department, Emphasizing Community Trust and Accountability

MANASSAS, Va. – Manassas City Police Chief Doug Keen has announced a new mission, vision, and set of core values for the department, describing the changes as a foundation for how the city will be policed in the years ahead.

Keen said his recent role as Interim City Manager gave him a broader perspective on the city’s operations and allowed him to reflect on the direction of the police department. While Manassas has earned national recognition through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA)—including flagship and gold standard status—Keen said it was time to reevaluate the department’s guiding principles.

“We needed to look at and change our mission and vision statements,” Keen said in a recent public video. “They set the foundation for how we will police the City of Manassas in the future.”

The new mission statement emphasizes promoting public safety and reducing fear through fair and impartial policing, compassion, and professional standards. The vision calls for a department culture rooted in dignity, respect, community policing, and accountability. New core values include integrity, professionalism, excellence, safety, and teamwork.

“By working together with our community, we will make the City of Manassas a safer community,” Keen said.

Crime Context: Serious Offenses Up, Overall Activity Down

While Chief Doug Keen’s remarks focused on the future direction of the Manassas City Police Department, the department’s most recent annual report offers important context about the current state of crime in the city.

According to the report, serious offenses—also known as Part I crimes—increased by 6% in 2024. These offenses include violent and property crimes such as homicide, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny, auto theft, and arson. Law enforcement agencies use these categories to measure overall crime trends because they represent the most impactful crimes on public safety.

Among these, larceny was the most common, making up 79% of all serious crimes, and rose by 14% from the year before. Burglaries dropped by 37%, while auto thefts declined by 14%. The city also recorded one homicide in 2024, compared to none in 2023.

Despite the increase in serious offenses, other measures of police activity declined:

Total arrests fell by 14%

Officer-initiated activity decreased by 11%

Traffic enforcement dropped by 25%

Calls for service were down 5%

The report also noted a 6% increase in domestic violence reports, but arrests in those cases declined by 3%. DUI arrests fell sharply, by 26%, reflecting fewer impaired driving incidents or enforcement.