BREAKING: Farm Brew LIVE Rebrands as NOVA LIVE

MANASSAS, Va. – Farm Brew LIVE, one of the region’s top spots for beer, food, and live music, has a new name and an expanded vision. Villagio Hospitality Group announced that the 10-acre entertainment campus in Manassas is now officially NOVA LIVE.

The rebrand reflects more than a name change. According to a press release from Visit Prince William, it signals a “new phase of growth and innovation,” including new dining options, enhanced entertainment, and even overnight accommodations on the way.

Familiar favorites like 2 Silos Brewing Co., Brentsville Hall, and The Black Sheep Restaurant are still listed as part of the campus, though it’s unclear if those brand names will continue under the new NOVA LIVE identity. Potomac Local News has reached out to Visit Prince William for clarification and will update this story when we receive more information.

The announcement also highlights several new features:

Proof Kitchen + Bar, a globally inspired restaurant led by Chef Christopher Turner.

Everyone Eats Catering, a chef-driven catering company with a philanthropic mission.

MurLarkey Distilled Spirits, which now occupies a larger space with an immersive tasting room and expanded production.

And coming in late 2025, Tempo by Hilton, a lifestyle hotel offering overnight stays just steps from the stage and brewery.

The arrival of MurLarkey Distilled Spirits to the site was first reported by Potomac Local News in August 2022, when the Prince William Board of County Supervisors approved a zoning change to pave the way for the distillery’s relocation to the Farm Brew LIVE campus. That move allowed MurLarkey to grow its operation and offer a richer guest experience in a high-traffic entertainment zone.

“Our vision for NOVA LIVE is to build on what people already love about the space while continuing to grow in meaningful, intentional ways,” said Marcus Silva, President & CEO of Villagio Hospitality Group.

Originally launched in 2016, the Farm Brew LIVE brand quickly became synonymous with weekend concerts, craft beer, and chef-inspired meals. Now rebranded as NOVA LIVE, the campus looks to build on that legacy while offering more reasons than ever for people to visit—and stay.

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