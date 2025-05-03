Shots Fired During Early Morning Break-In; 1 Dead, 2 Teens Involved

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. – A young man is dead and two juveniles are involved following a shooting during an early morning break-in just two miles from Shannon Airport.

According to a press release from the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to McKenzie Lane around 3 a.m. on Saturday, May 3, for a reported burglary in progress. A resident at the home told dispatchers they had fired shots.

When deputies arrived, they found three individuals—two of whom had gunshot wounds. Michael Bosworth, Jr., 18, was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries. One of the juveniles was treated for minor injuries and released, while the other was unharmed. Their names are being withheld due to their age.

The sheriff’s office says no charges have been filed at this time, and the investigation into what happened is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Crime Solvers tip line at 1-800-928-5822 or submit a tip online at p3tips.com or spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org.