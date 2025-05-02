Stafford Wants Your Help Fixing Traffic—and Has a Big Project on the Way

STAFFORD, Va. – Stafford County is tackling two major traffic challenges — and it’s asking residents to weigh in while preparing to break ground on a major intersection upgrade.

The county is seeking public input on two of its most congested and crash-prone corridors: Garrisonville Road (VA 610) and Warrenton Road (US 17). Both routes have been flagged for safety and congestion concerns. The county plans to apply for state funding through the Virginia SMART SCALE program in 2026 to study each area under the PATHS (Program for Affordable Transportation Hotspot Solutions) program.

Drivers who use these roads are encouraged to complete brief online surveys by May 16. The feedback will help identify trouble spots—specific intersections or road segments—so planners can target the most pressing problems. More chances to give input will come this fall.

Meanwhile, a $30 million construction project will begin in late May 2025 to improve the Route 1 and Courthouse Road intersection. The project, part of Stafford’s larger $70 million investment in transportation, includes widening Route 1 to a four-lane divided highway, adding dedicated turn lanes at major intersections, and enhancing pedestrian access with sidewalks and crosswalks.

Stafford will host a public information meeting on the project Thursday, May 8, 2025, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the George L. Gordon, Jr., Government Center. Residents and business owners can view plans, ask questions, and meet the project team.

According to the county, the new turn lanes and upgraded signals should help move traffic more efficiently and reduce wait times, while the concrete median and better pedestrian access are expected to improve safety.

More details on the Route 1/Courthouse Road project are available at staffordcountyva.gov/route1courthouse.