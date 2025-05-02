Early Voting Kicks Off in Virginia Lt. Governor Race—Lateef Doubles Down on Anti-Casino Stance

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. – Early voting is now underway in Virginia’s Democratic primary for Lieutenant Governor, and one Northern Virginia candidate is making a bold stand on gambling.

Prince William County School Board Chairman Dr. Babur Lateef, one of five Democrats seeking the nomination, is campaigning hard against proposals to expand casino gambling in the state—particularly a push to build a casino in Tysons Corner. He argues that Virginia, which has operated with budget surpluses in recent years, doesn’t need gambling revenue to fund its government.

“NO TYSONS CASINO!” reads one of Lateef’s campaign signs, which he plans to hand out during early voting events in Fairfax County on Friday, May 2. He’ll greet voters from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at the Fairfax County Government Center, and from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the North County Governmental Center in Reston. According to his campaign, Lateef will be joined by anti-casino voters and coalition members and will be available for comment.

Lateef faces four other Democratic contenders in the June 17 primary: former Richmond mayor Levar Stoney, State Senators Aaron Rouse and Ghazala Hashmi, and Arlington resident Victor Salgado.

Here’s how to vote in the June 17 Primary

Early in-person voting runs from Friday, May 2 through Saturday, June 14 at 5 p.m.

Voter registration offices—including satellite locations—will also be open on Saturday, June 7 . Contact your local registrar for hours and locations.

runs from Voter registration offices—including satellite locations—will also be open on . Contact your local registrar for hours and locations. To vote by mail , you must apply by 5 p.m. on Friday, June 6 . Requests must be received by your local registrar by that time. You can apply online through the state’s Citizen Portal.

, you must . Requests must be received by your local registrar by that time. You can apply online through the state’s Citizen Portal. To register to vote or update your registration, the deadline is Tuesday, May 27. After that, you can still vote in person using a provisional ballot through Election Day.

For more information, contact your local registrar’s office or visit elections.virginia.gov.