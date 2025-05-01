Stafford’s Class of 2025 Gears Up for Graduation After Celebrating Decision Day

STAFFORD, Va. – The Class of 2025 is stepping into their future with confidence and pride. Today we celebrate all the paths ahead—college, military, and career.

Stafford County Public Schools kicked off May with a celebration of Decision Day, honoring graduating seniors for their post-high school plans. Whether students are preparing for college, entering the workforce, or enlisting in the military, the day recognizes the many routes seniors will take after graduation.

Across the county, high schools marked the occasion with T-shirt signings, photo booths, and messages of encouragement. In a post shared by the school division, officials said, “The countdown to graduation is on… we couldn’t be prouder.”

Graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2025 will take place on May 30 and 31, with each high school hosting its own event. For example, Mountain View High School will hold its ceremony on May 30 at 6:30 p.m. on the football field. Seniors at each school will receive tickets for family and friends, and more details are available on individual school websites.

The celebration continues later this month with Senior Walks on May 28, giving graduates a chance to visit their former elementary schools and inspire the next generation of students.