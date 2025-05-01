Furry Friends of Ferry Farm Tour Set for June 7

STAFFORD, Va. – The Ferry Farm neighborhood will host its first “Furry Friends of Ferry Farm” guided walking tour on June 7, 2025, beginning at 9 a.m. The 1.3-mile loop will showcase pets from the neighborhood and encourage donations for the Stafford County Animal Shelter. The event is free and will start and end at Ferry Farm Elementary School.
Participants will walk from Pendleton Road to Mercer Lane, Wakefield Avenue, Jefferson Street, and back to Pendleton Road, with stops to admire pets at various homes. At the tour’s conclusion, attendees will vote for a “Crowd Favorite” pet, with a prize awarded. The Stafford County Animal Shelter will also be present with adoptable pets.
The event is organized by Ferry Farm neighbor Shannon Eubanks, with sponsorship from Clay Murray of Pathway Realty Inc. and Maggie Howell of Ironwood Creative Strategies, LLC. The tour aims to celebrate pets and promote community fellowship. More information is available on the event’s Facebook page at https://bit.ly/FBEventFFFF.
Full Press Release:
My neighbors and I are hosting a pet tour in Ferry Farm! I’d love it if you would attend and/or help spread the word! Thank you,
Shannon Eubanks
First ‘Furry Friends of Ferry Farm’ Tour Highlights Neighborhood Pets
The first ‘Furry Friends of Ferry Farm’ guided walking tour will feature pets of the Ferry Farms neighborhood on June 7, 2025, at 9 a.m. The tour is a 1.3-mile loop through the neighborhood in southern Stafford County. It is free, but participants are asked to bring donations for the Stafford County Animal Shelter.
The tour will begin and end at Ferry Farm Elementary School. Parking will be available if needed. The tour will proceed from Pendleton Road to Mercer Lane to Wakefield Avenue to Jefferson Street and back to Pendleton to the school. There will be multiple stops along the way, featuring pets at the homes to be admired. At the end of the tour, participants will vote on a “Crowd Favorite” who will be awarded a prize.
Stafford County Animal Shelter will be on hand with pets available for adoption. A list of needed donations may be found at: www.staffordcountyanimalcontrol.com/donate.
Clay Murray, a Ferry Farms neighbor and Principal Broker + Owner at Pathway Realty Inc. and Maggie Howell, owner of Ironwood Creative Strategies, LLC, a former Ferry Farms neighbor, are proudly sponsoring the event.
Shannon Eubanks, a Ferry Farms neighbor, is organizing the event. Its purpose is to celebrate pets and foster neighborhood fellowship. All members of the public are welcome. To find out more, please visit the event pages on Facebook at https://bit.ly/FBEventFFFF and NextDoor at You’re invited to: Furry Friends of Ferry Farm Pet Tour.