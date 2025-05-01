Furry Friends of Ferry Farm Tour Set for June 7

STAFFORD, Va. – The Ferry Farm neighborhood will host its first “Furry Friends of Ferry Farm” guided walking tour on June 7, 2025, beginning at 9 a.m. The 1.3-mile loop will showcase pets from the neighborhood and encourage donations for the Stafford County Animal Shelter. The event is free and will start and end at Ferry Farm Elementary School.

Participants will walk from Pendleton Road to Mercer Lane, Wakefield Avenue, Jefferson Street, and back to Pendleton Road, with stops to admire pets at various homes. At the tour’s conclusion, attendees will vote for a “Crowd Favorite” pet, with a prize awarded. The Stafford County Animal Shelter will also be present with adoptable pets.

The event is organized by Ferry Farm neighbor Shannon Eubanks, with sponsorship from Clay Murray of Pathway Realty Inc. and Maggie Howell of Ironwood Creative Strategies, LLC. The tour aims to celebrate pets and promote community fellowship. More information is available on the event’s Facebook page at https://bit.ly/FBEventFFFF.