Fredericksburg’s Own Tug Coker Stars as Atticus Finch in ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ at Riverside

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – Broadway actor and Fredericksburg native Tug Coker is stepping into one of the most iconic roles in American theater—Atticus Finch in To Kill a Mockingbird—as he makes his hometown stage debut at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. The production runs May 7 through June 22, 2025.

Adapted from Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, To Kill a Mockingbird is set in 1930s Alabama and follows young siblings Scout and Jem as they navigate childhood under the watchful and moral guidance of their widowed father. The calm of their small town is shattered when Atticus Finch, a respected local attorney, defends a Black man falsely accused of a violent crime. Riverside describes the play as “timeless and lingering,” exploring “prejudice, compassion, and the courage to do what is right.”

For Coker, the opportunity to take on the role in his hometown is deeply personal. “This sounds like a dream job to me,” he said in a recent interview with Potomac Local News. “I mean, I think it’s something that you don’t have a lot of opportunity [to do] unless you live in New York City or grew up in New York City or grew up in LA… I’ve never had that opportunity.”

Coker grew up in Fredericksburg, attending Montfort Academy, Falmouth Elementary, Gayle Middle School, and Stafford High School. He went on to play basketball at the College of William & Mary before graduating from the University of Virginia. He later earned his MFA from Harvard’s American Repertory Theater. While his acting career has taken him from Broadway (Magic/Bird, directed by Hamilton’s Thomas Kail) to roles on The Office, How I Met Your Mother, and Law & Order: SVU, this is his first time performing professionally in Fredericksburg.

Preparing for the Role

In preparing to play Atticus Finch, Coker said he’s fully immersed himself in the time period. “I’ve been trying on multiple suits—five, six suits. I’ve got hats, I’ve got a pocket watch, I’ve got the whole ensemble ready to rock,” he said, describing a costume parade rehearsal where the cast presented their looks to the director for approval.

But beyond wardrobe, Coker has been reflecting on the emotional and cultural depth of the role. “I was talking about this with my family… You have to imagine, 1935 feels both like a long time ago and not that long ago,” he said. “My grandparents were alive during that time.”

A Story That Still Resonates

Coker believes To Kill a Mockingbird is just as relevant today as when it was written. “The judicial system has never been more topical than it’s been in the past few weeks,” he said. “In the court case in To Kill a Mockingbird, [they say] all men are created equal. We’re talking about that now.”

He added that the way people discuss race—both publicly and privately—is still very much a part of today’s conversations. “We’re still talking about conversations and how to talk about those conversations openly, honestly,” he said, referencing ongoing discussions that gained national momentum after the murder of George Floyd.

Why Live Theater Matters

Coker also spoke about the role of theater as a “third space”—a place separate from home or work where people come together, unplug from screens, and engage with ideas and emotions as a community.

“I think what’s so cool and relevant about plays today is… people are working together to find a common goal, to put on something that people can come watch,” he said. “You sit next to someone else, whether you know them or you don’t know them… and you take that home and you discuss it.”

He praised Riverside’s recent programming and its potential to become a nationally known institution. “They’re doing Jesus Christ Superstar, they’re about to do To Kill a Mockingbird, Next to Normal about mental health is coming up next,” he said. “Of course, we want to entertain people, but also to exchange ideas—I think that’s so relevant, so important, and so necessary.”

To Kill a Mockingbird runs May 7 through June 22 at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. For tickets and more information, visit riversidedt.com.