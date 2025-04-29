Triune Entertainment Announces 2025–26 Theater Season Lineup

BRISTOW, Va. – Triune Entertainment has announced its 2025–26 theater season, featuring productions of Annie, The Prince of Egypt, and Tick, Tick… Boom!. The performances will take place at Journey Stage in Warrenton, Va., starting in November 2025. The company is also in rehearsals for Into the Sun, a new original musical by Virginia composer Michael Gubser.

PRESS RELEASE:

Triune Entertainment Presents its Highly Anticipated Next Season of Theatre

[Bristow, VA] — Triune Entertainment presents its next season of quality theatre in Northern Virginia: Annie, The Prince of Egypt and Tick, Tick… Boom!

In a statement released by Triune Entertainment, Matt Moore shares his excitement about the upcoming season: “We are thrilled to bring these legendary productions to the DC Metro area!”

Kicking off Triune’s lineup will be the incomparable and much beloved, Annie! This big, fun, family musical will come to life on the state-of-the-art Journey Stage in Warrenton, VA in November 2025. Based on the popular comic strip by Harold Gray, Annie has become a worldwide phenomenon and was the winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The beloved book and score by Tony Award winners, Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin, features some of the greatest musical theatre hits ever written, including “Tomorrow.”

With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone’s hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. She is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of a New York City Orphanage that is run by the cruel, embittered Miss Hannigan. With the help of the other girls in the Orphanage, Annie escapes to the wondrous world of NYC. In adventure after fun-filled adventure, Annie foils Miss Hannigan’s evil machinations… and even befriends President Franklin Delano Roosevelt! She finds a new home and family in billionaire Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary, Grace Farrell, and a lovable mutt named Sandy. Renée DePonte returns to Triune to direct this American classic – including a local dog search for Sandy! Annie! is presented through special arrangement with Music Theater International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.

The Summer slot of Triune’s next season belongs to Tick, Tick… Boom! This autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, the Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning composer of RENT, is the story of a composer and the sacrifices that he made to achieve his big break in theatre. Containing fourteen songs, ten characters, three actors and a band, Tick, Tick… Boom! takes you on the playwright/composer’s journey that led to a Broadway blockbuster. This production is directed by Ryan Balint and features local band Uncle Drew and the Scoundrels. Tick, Tick… Boom! is presented through special arrangement with Music Theater International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.

Rounding out the powerhouse season is an epic staging of The Prince of Egypt in March 2026. This epic musical of biblical proportions features music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and Book by Philip LaZebnik. The Prince of Egypt is a stage adaptation of the Academy Award winning film from DreamWorks Animation. Journey through the wonders of Ancient Egypt as Ramses and Moses, two young men raised together as brothers in a kingdom of privilege, find themselves suddenly divided by a secret past. One must rule as Pharaoh, the other must rise up and free his true people; both face a destiny that will change history forever! Matt Moore will direct this mainstage production with Lori Roddy as Music Director. The Prince of Egypt is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.

Triune Entertainment is currently in rehearsals for Into the Sun, a new original musical from local creator Michael Gubser. Into the Sun follows a brother and sister whose lives are overturned by the Great War and who join the antiwar resistance. Audiences will connect with the themes that are just as potent today as they were during the Great War. An exploration of love and courage, the show asks each audience member to confront the question of what is truly worth fighting for.

Creator Michael Gubser is a composer, writer, and historian from Virginia. He wrote the book, lyrics, and music for the musical. Into the Sun first premiered in the New York MF Festival Staged Reading Series before appearing at the Kennedy Center Page-to-Stage Festival. His modern classical compositions have been performed in Washington DC and California. Director Esther Wells shares, “It’s an honor to be able to direct an original show that was written by someone from our area. I’m very excited to be working with this amazingly talented cast and crew and am looking forward to sharing this story with audiences!”

Triune is an independent, non-Equity production company dedicated to providing artists with opportunities to direct and perform in exciting and original ways. Triune’s mission is to create exceptional entertainment experiences while being respectful to its audiences and participants, and to provide opportunity and access to the best in live production, publishing, training and education, and beyond. Triune’s previous productions include Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical, the world premier of Peter Filichia’s Larry the Big-Time Broadway Producer and Jason Robert Brown’s Songs for a New World.