Residents Weigh In on Tax and Utility Rate Hikes During Manassas Budget Hearings

MANASSAS, Va. — Residents packed City Hall on Monday, April 28, 2025, to speak out during three public hearings on proposed increases to real estate taxes, personal property taxes, utility rates, and the city’s $174 million operating budget for fiscal year 2026.

The hearings drew a wide range of community voices—from longtime homeowners and renters to teachers and business owners—all responding to a series of proposed hikes that together could significantly raise the cost of living in Manassas.

Real Estate Tax Hike Draws Mixed Reactions

The proposed real estate tax rate of $1.26 per $100 of assessed value would result in an estimated $271 increase to the average homeowner’s annual tax bill, according to city officials. Several residents expressed frustration, noting that rising assessments paired with the new rate make it harder to stay in the city, especially for those on fixed incomes.

“I’ve lived in this city for over 40 years,” one resident said. “This is the first time I’ve seriously considered whether I can still afford to stay.”

Others supported the tax increase, citing the need to fund essential services and improve schools. “I support the tax rate if it’s being used to pay our teachers fairly and keep our streets safe,” said another speaker.

Utilities, Personal Property Rates Also Set to Rise

The city is also proposing increases to water, sewer, and electric utility rates, along with a hike in the personal property tax. City staff explained that electric rates have increased only 2% over the past six years, making the system financially unsustainable.

But residents voiced concern over the compounded effect of multiple increases. One school employee said their recent raise was “entirely wiped out” by higher utility bills. Small business owners and renters also warned that the rising costs would hurt local affordability.

Budget Hearing Highlights School Funding Concerns

During the public hearing on the city’s proposed FY 2026 operating budget and five-year capital improvement plan, many residents urged the council to direct more funding to Manassas City Public Schools (MCPS)—particularly to support teacher salaries.

In an open letter, the Manassas City School Board acknowledged the proposed 3% increase in school funding—approximately $1.86 million—but said it falls short of what’s needed. The division is requesting an additional $1.7 million to address staffing compensation.

“This request is not extravagant. It is essential,” the board wrote. The letter emphasized the importance of retaining qualified educators and pointed to the city’s $2.15 million contingency fund as a potential source of additional school funding.

Several speakers at the hearing echoed that call, while others urged the council to exercise fiscal restraint and avoid placing too much burden on local taxpayers.

The Manassas City Council, which includes Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger, Vice Mayor Mark D. Wolfe, and Council Members Theresa Coates Ellis, Ashley Hutson, Sonia Vásquez Luna, Tom Osina, and Ralph J. Smith, is expected to finalize and vote on the budget and tax rate changes in May. The proposed increases, if adopted, would go into effect for the upcoming fiscal year beginning July 1.

Residents can follow updates and contact council members at www.manassasva.gov.