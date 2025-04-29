New Parking Lot Opens in Downtown Manassas After Olde Towne Inn Demolition

MANASSAS, Va. – Visitors to Historic Downtown Manassas now have more parking options, thanks to the opening of a new lot located between Main, Center, East, and Church streets.

Historic Manassas, Inc. announced the additional parking, which offers two-hour parking Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and no restrictions during evenings and weekends. The added spaces aim to make it easier for visitors to dine, shop, attend meetings, or simply enjoy time downtown.

The new lot marks another step in the city’s effort to enhance accessibility and support local businesses following the demolition of the Old Towne Inn, a longtime motor inn formerly located at 9405 Main Street. The City of Manassas purchased the property for $5.75 million in February 2023. After demolishing the building in November 2023, officials converted the site into a temporary parking area to alleviate the chronic parking shortage downtown.

City leaders view the temporary lot as a bridge toward a larger revitalization plan. Future development at the Olde Towne Inn site is expected to include a mixed-use project featuring a hotel and a multi-level parking garage. The city recently secured a $700,000 state grant to clean up petroleum-contaminated soil at the nearby former Manassas Ice and Fuel Company site, paving the way for a new 300-space parking deck. Officials have emphasized that expanded parking is key to unlocking the full potential of downtown Manassas and attracting future investment.

In the meantime, residents and visitors are encouraged to take full advantage of the new parking availability and enjoy the downtown experience.

Read more about the city’s revitalization efforts here.