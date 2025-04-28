Manassas Republicans Announce 2025 Candidates for Treasurer and Commissioner of Revenue

The City of Manassas Republican Party has nominated Nathaniel “Nate” Fritzen for City Treasurer and Deon Shamberger for Commissioner of Revenue in the November 2025 General Election. Patricia Richie-Folks, a Democrat and the current Treasurer, was first elected in 2016 and won reelection in 2021 with 53.7% of the vote against Republican Anna Vincenza Phillips, who received 45.9%. Tim Demeria, a Democrat and the current Commissioner of the Revenue, was first elected in 2021, winning 51.4% of the vote against Republican Stacia Marie Jennings, who received 48.2%.

Here’s the full press release:

The City of Manassas Republican Party is proud to announce its nominees for city offices that will appear on the 2025 General Election ballot in November: Nathaniel “Nate” Fritzen for City Treasurer and Deon Shamberger for Commissioner of Revenue.

Nate Fritzen for City Treasurer

A long-time Manassas resident and graduate of Osbourn High School, Nate Fritzen brings a strong background in financial oversight and team leadership. Currently serving in a food service supervisory role, he manages budgeting, inventory tracking, and daily operations. Nate holds an Associate’s Degree in Political Science from Northern Virginia Community College, and continuing education with certifications in food safety and service operations. His campaign emphasizes transparency, fiscal discipline, and responsive customer service.

Deon Shamberger for Commissioner of Revenue

Deon Shamberger is a seasoned professional who has served the public with hands-on experience in tax assessments, including managing auto tax assessments. He has a strong background in business-to-business sales and customer service, having worked with companies such as GEICO and Toyota. As a small business owner and licensed insurance agent, Deon emphasizes efficiency, accuracy, and community engagement. His commitment to fair and transparent revenue practices ensures exceptional service for residents and businesses alike.

Both candidates are committed to restoring fiscal prudence and ensuring that taxpayer dollars are managed responsibly.

For more information, visit:

Nate Fritzen for Treasurer: https://www.manassascitygop.com/nate

Deon Shamberger for Commissioner of Revenue: https://www.manassascitygop.com/deon